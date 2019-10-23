Presidential official: Iran geared up to further reduce JCPOA commitments

Tehran is prepared for the fourth step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian president’s chief of staff said, adding that Europeans are constantly sending messages to discourage Iran from taking the next step before the end of a two-month deadline.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi said the European parties to the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the other countries are continually sending messages to Iran to prevent the fourth step of reduction in Iran’s JCPOA commitments, Tasnim reported.

Negotiations are underway to reach a common framework before a two-month deadline set by the Islamic Republic, he noted, adding that President Hassan Rouhani has set up a committee to handle the fourth step.

“We will definitely take the fourth step to reduce the JCPOA commitments in due time if we do not reach the desirable framework,” Vaezi stated.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal (France, Britain, and Germany) have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal, including a rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.