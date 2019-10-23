Iran finishes runner-up in world wushu meet

Sports Desk

A total of 12 medals – including nine golds – saw Iran claim the runner-up spot at the 2019 World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China.

The host country dominated the overall table with 16 medals – 14 golds – while a perfect record in eight final bouts gave Iran a second successive top-spot finish in the sanda contests.

Hong Kong followed Iran in the overall standings with 10 medals – five golds.

On Wednesday, Erfan Ahangarian, Yousef Sabri, Milad Arefi-Maqam, Mohsen Mohammad-Seyfi and Ali Khorshidi finished their campaign in style, collecting five sanda golds.

Ahangarian, in his first appearance in the world championships, overcame Russian Magomed Abdulkhalikov in the men’s 65kg final.

Sabri outmuscled Saad Boujekka of Morocco in the men’s 75kg final for Iran’s second gold of the day.

Arefi-Maqam, representing Iran in the men’s 85kg class, beat Vietnam’s Phạm Công Minh to grab his second consecutive world gold, while Mohammad-Seyfi outpowered Lebanon’s Alexandre El-Rassi en route to the men’s 70kg gold.

Khorshidi brought the curtain down on a glittering campaign for Iran with a victory over host’s Cao Lujian in the men’s 80kg final.

Additionally, Hanieh rajabi, having bagged the nandao silver on Tuesday, took her personal tally in the women’s taolu to two after she finished second in the nangun discipline, following Hong Kong’s He Jianxin.

Before the final day of the competitions, Iranians had won six medals – including Rajabi’s nandao silver.

Mansourian sisters – Shahrbanoo and Elaheh – came out victorious in the women’s sanda 70kg and 65kg finals respectively, while Maryam Hashemi also won the 75kg gold.

Mohammad Mojiri stole the show in the men’s nandao form as the 18-year-old claimed a first-ever gold for the country in the taoulo contests.

Zahra Kiani, meanwhile, settled for a third-spot finish in the women’s changquan form to collect her third world medal – after a 2015 silver in Jakarta, Indonesia and a bronze in Kazan, Russia, in 2017.

The 15th edition of the world championships took place in Shanghai on October 19-23.