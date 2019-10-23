Defense minister: Iran will respond to any US mistake

National Desk

Iran Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Iran will respond to any US mistake.

Brigadier General Hatami made the remark in response to the US president’s recent threat to launch military attack on Iran calling it merely a bluff to cover up his country’s failures, IRNA reported.

Hatami was responding to questions about recent remarks by US President Donald Trump who had threatened a military strike against Iran. “Undoubtedly, if they make a mistake, they will be ashamed more than their previous actions,” he said.

He emphasized that the US has tried to exert lots of pressure on the Iranian nation with the aim of sowing discord between the nation and the government, but they could not do anything and the Iranian people are standing behind the country’s armed forces.

Trump on Monday offered a confusing description of the priorities of his foreign policy – insisting that he is working to bring home American soldiers while warning that the US may soon enter into new military conflicts.

“I’m trying to get out of wars. We may have to get in wars, too. OK? We may have to get in wars,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We’re better prepared than we’ve ever been,” he continued. “If Iran does something, they’ll be hit like they’ve never been hit before. I mean, we have things that we’re looking at.”

Iranian military commanders have repeatedly said that the country’s enemies are incapable of launching military attacks against the Islamic Republic.

In June, Iran shot down an intruder American spy drone over its territorial waters south of the country. Following the incident, Trump claimed that the US air force was “cocked and loaded” to attack three Iranian targets, but he called off the strike with 10 minutes to spare after being told that the airstrike might kill as many as 150 people.

Tensions have been running high between the US and Iran since Washington’s decision in May last year to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Tensions between the two nations deteriorated after Iran shot down the US surveillance drone on June 20 following its violation of Iranian airspace.

The United States has engaged in significant regional military buildup, including by sending an aircraft carrier, a bomber task force, an assault ship, and around 1,500 additional forces to the Middle East.

Tehran has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontation with the United States, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.