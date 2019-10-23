US jeopardizing global multilateralism: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced the attempts by the United States to prevent formation of international alliances of multiple nations pursuing common goals, stating that multilateralism is seriously under threat by Washington.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku late on Tuesday, Zarif said the main objective of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is to boost multilateralism, emphasizing that the ministerial meeting of the organization and a following summit of the heads of state will mainly focus on such an ideal, according to Press TV.

“It is necessary for world countries to base their relations upon diplomacy and multilateralism. The 18th NAM summit preceded by the foreign ministerial meeting will also provide an opportunity for the high-ranking officials to hold talks on the sidelines of the events,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

The NAM ministerial meeting was held on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, before the 18th summit of NAM heads of state that will be held on October 25 and 26. Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the upcoming 3 years.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend the 18th summit of NAM heads of state on Friday.

NAM, an international organization with 120 member states and 21 observer countries, represents nearly two-thirds of the UN members. It is considered as not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.