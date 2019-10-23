RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0454 GMT October 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260656
Published: 0333 GMT October 23, 2019

Zarif meets officials on sidelines of NAM meeting in Baku

Zarif meets officials on sidelines of NAM meeting in Baku
mfa.gov.ir

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with his Iraqi, Azerbaijani and Serbian counterparts as well as Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in the Azeri capital of Baku to discuss latest regional developments, IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday, Zarif and Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim discussed a range of issues including Tehran-Baghdad relations, regional issues, particularly the situation in northern Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, the most recent developments in the Persian Gulf and Iran’s initiative for regional peace, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

During his talks with Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, Zarif discussed major issues surrounding Iran-Serbia bilateral relations.

In the other meeting, Zarif and Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib exchanged views on a range of topics, including the latest developments in Iran’s neighboring country. 

Bilateral political and economic ties and regional issues were also among the issues Zarif and the Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov Maharram-oglu discussed.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
NAM meeting
Baku
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0450 sec