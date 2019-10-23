Zarif meets officials on sidelines of NAM meeting in Baku

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with his Iraqi, Azerbaijani and Serbian counterparts as well as Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in the Azeri capital of Baku to discuss latest regional developments, IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday, Zarif and Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim discussed a range of issues including Tehran-Baghdad relations, regional issues, particularly the situation in northern Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, the most recent developments in the Persian Gulf and Iran’s initiative for regional peace, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

During his talks with Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, Zarif discussed major issues surrounding Iran-Serbia bilateral relations.

In the other meeting, Zarif and Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib exchanged views on a range of topics, including the latest developments in Iran’s neighboring country.

Bilateral political and economic ties and regional issues were also among the issues Zarif and the Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov Maharram-oglu discussed.