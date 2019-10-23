Survey: Most Americans blame Trump for crisis with Iran

A survey conducted for the Brookings Institution found that most Americans believe the Trump administration’s decisions to renege on the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions were responsible for the flare-up in tensions between Iran and the US this year.

Most Americans blame Trump for the crisis with Iran, and they correctly identify the causes of the crisis:

A majority, including a majority of Republicans, blame actions by the Trump administration: either the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (35%) or on the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran (34%). Among Republicans, 40% blame the imposition of new Iran sanctions, while 20% blame the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, theamericanconservative.com wrote.

There is a straight line running from Trump’s provocative actions to the increased tensions and escalation that we have seen in the Persian Gulf. Regardless of political affiliation, most Americans can see that Trump’s Iran policy has made things worse. That’s why most Americans also disapprove of that policy.

The survey found that most Americans already disapproved of Trump’s handling of Iran before the September attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and that disapproval increased in the wake of the attacks. Before the attacks, disapproval stood at 51% and after them it went up to 57%. Approval decreased from 44% to 39%. More Americans are beginning to realize that this policy has made war with Iran more likely.

That is bound to be unpopular because an overwhelming majority of Americans doesn’t want war with Iran.

Tensions have deteriorated between the US and Iran since Washington’s decision in May last year to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing it to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Tensions between the two nations deteriorated after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone on June 20 following its violation of Iranian airspace.