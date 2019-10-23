Iran, Bangladesh to launch direct flight soon: Envoy

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iran Gousal Azam Sarker said a direct flight route is slated to be launched between the two countries in the near future in a bid to boost bilateral relations in various fields, including economy.

Speaking at a meeting with deputy governor of the central province of Isfahan, Sarker said Bangladeshi leaders and high-ranking officials have special respect for Iran’s officials and its great people, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran and Bangladesh are two Muslim countries that have numerous commonalities that can help enhance the political, cultural and economic relations, he added.

The Bangladeshi envoy further said that a direct flight route will be launched between the two countries so that producers and economic activists can establish better ties with each other.

In recent years, Iran and Bangladesh have ramped up efforts to promote bilateral relations in various political and economic areas.

Back in April, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said the Islamic Republic and Bangladesh can reach an annual trade target of $1 billion given their potentials and capacities.

Rahmani made the remarks in an address to a ceremony in Tehran on April 16 to celebrate the 49th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.