Underneath the 39 bodies which were found dead inside a truck container in southeastern England lingers evidence of a grotesque Tory immigration policy.

Harsh immigration policies allowed under Conservative rule have led to death and human devastation on a large scale, as evidenced by the Wednesday discovery of dozens of bodies, including a teenager, suspected to have been smuggled from Eastern Europe, Presstv Reported.

Officials said the passengers in the lorry died in “absolutely horrendous” conditions before their bodies were found in the back of a -25C chiller lorry in Essex.

The lorry is suspected of coming from Bulgaria. It supposedly entered the UK from Ireland via Holyhead, Wales. It arrived in Ireland from Cherbourg, France, which has less severe security checks.

The tragedy highlights the danger of migrant gangs smuggling people into the UK – finding ever more clever ways to expose failures in the customs checks system.

The Conservative government, under Theresa May, deployed the Immigration Act 2014, which critics say has created a “hostile environment” policy for migrants.

Under the current system, non-EU citizens, including those from Commonwealth nations, were being treated as “second-class migrants”, according to Britain’s Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott.

She has compared the immigration policies of the ruling Conservative government to that of former Ugandan President, Idi Amin, who expelled around 60,000 Asians between 1971 and 1979.

As the current fiasco over Brexit continues, the immigration issue has been a particular point of contention. Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has threatened an immediate end to free movement for EU citizens in the event of no deal.

This would open a myriad of complex migrant issues for the UK following Brexit. The UK Security Minister, Brandon Lewis, announced that EU citizens who do not apply for settled status by the end of 2020 may be removed from the UK.