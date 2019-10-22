Death toll from Chile unrest rises to 18

Interior Undersecretary Rodrigo Ubilla said the child and a man were killed on Tuesday, when a drunk driver drove his vehicle into a crowd of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, a third person died after being physically assaulted by police, the victim's family said.

The news came as a two-day strike called by the country's largest union started despite attempts by Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to calm the protesters as he announced new social measures, Presstv Reported.

"THE STRIKE IS ON! We say it loud and clear: enough of the increases and abuses," the Workers' United Center of Chile (CUT), which organized the action alongside 18 other social organizations, said in a tweet late Tuesday.

The organizers of the strike demand the government restore "institutional democracy, which in the first instance requires the removal of the state of emergency and return of troops to their barracks."

Some soldiers were deployed to the streets of the country for the first time since the fall of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in 1990, and a curfew was in place over the past nights.

In an address to the nation that followed a meeting with some opposition leaders, Pinera apologized for failing to anticipate the outbreak of social unrest, announcing new measures to reduce inequality.

Since protests began in Chile last Friday against a now-scrapped hike in metro fares, Chile has experienced its worst unrest in years. Angered by inequality, the protesters want Pinera out.

The Chilean president rapidly spoke in a conciliatory tone after he initially took a confrontational line, saying the country was “at war” with “delinquents” in a broad reference to protesters.

This week’s protests have become more peaceful, especially in Santiago, after violence, arson and looting left 11 people killed over the weekend.

Reports said central Santiago appeared largely back to normal on Wednesday, despite the strike call.

Since the unrest broke out, over 2,600 people have been arrested.

According to Chile's human rights institute, more than 200 people were also injured and transferred to the hospital, nearly half of them suffered gunshot wounds, while many others were with eye injuries caused by pellets.