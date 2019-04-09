RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0818 GMT October 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260676
Published: 0508 GMT October 24, 2019

Saudi king sacks foreign minister 10 months after his appointment

Saudi king sacks foreign minister 10 months after his appointment

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has named Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the country’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor.

Bin Farhan had served as the Saudi ambassador to Germany for the last few months and earlier as political adviser at the Washington embassy, presstv.ir reported.

He also served as an adviser to King Salman’s son, the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The new minister will take over from Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was demoted to the minister of state.

The outgoing minister had replaced Adel al-Jubeir in December 2018 in a surprising replacement, as he was among dozens of prominent Saudi royals and businessmen detained in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton in November, 2017, in an “anti-corruption” sweep.

At the time, his appointment was widely seen as an effort to improve the kingdom's image after the crisis caused by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In another royal decree late Wednesday, King Salman also appointed a new transport minister.

 

   
KeyWords
Saudi king
foreign minister
appointment
sack
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0591 sec