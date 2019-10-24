US agrees to refurbish used warship sold to Bahrain

The United States has accepted a request by Bahrain to refurbish a decommissioned warship that it sold to the Persian Gulf island earlier this year.

The US State Department approved a Foreign Military Sale for refurbishment of the former USS Robert G. Bradley frigate, according to an announcement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, presstv.ir reported.

Bahrain requested the refurbishment, which is estimated to cost $150 million, along with spare parts, support, training, publications, and other items of logistics and program support, the DSCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ship belongs to the mid-1970s Oliver Hazard Perry-class of guided missile frigates which were mainly used by the US Navy as general-purpose escort vessels.

Overall, the US Navy built 51 of the frigates to replace its World War II-era destroyers. The last vessel in the class was decommissioned in 2015.

A total of eight frigates of this class remain in use after sale or grant to other countries, including Poland, Pakistan and Egypt.

Bahrain bought the former USS Robert G. Bradley earlier this year for $80 million. This is the Arab country’s second ship in the class, after receiving the USS Jack Williams in 1995.

The deal is expected to be approved by the US Congress when it comes up for vote later this year. The principal contractor for the refurbishment has yet to be announced.

The deal’s announcement comes as Bahrain is hosting a maritime security conference attended by representatives from more than 60 countries as well as a high-level delegation from the Israeli regime.

The event, which is being held in the absence of Iran, revolves around mysterious attacks against several tankers in the Persian Gulf region earlier this year as well as attacks by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement against Saudi Arabia’s oil installations.

It also coincides with ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has been trying to persuade its allies into a maritime coalition purportedly seeking to boost security in the Persian Gulf, after it blamed Tehran for two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June, without providing any credible evidence.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has been trying to persuade its allies into a maritime coalition purportedly seeking to boost security in the Persian Gulf, after it blamed Tehran for two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June, without providing any credible evidence.

Iran has categorically rejected the allegations and warned regional neighbors against “false flag” operations by outsiders.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in late September, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), which seeks to establish long-term peace in the Persian Gulf.