0139 GMT October 24, 2019

Published: 1119 GMT October 24, 2019

Eni buys 70% of Edison stake in Egypt's Habi offshore gas concession: EGAS official

Italyian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) has bought 70% of Edison’s (EDNn.MI) stake in Block 12 of the offshore Habi gas concession in Egypt’s eastern Mediterranean, an official at state-owned Egyptian gas company EGAS said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give further details. Edison won Block 12 in a bidding round run by EGAS in 2015, Reuters.com reported.

   
