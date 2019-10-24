RSS
0613 GMT October 24, 2019

News ID: 260695
Published: 0255 GMT October 24, 2019

Iranian wrestler Poshtam wins gold at Military World Games

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Pejman Poshtam won gold on Thursday at Men 77kg category of the World Military Games that are being held in China.

Poshtam defeated his Azerbaijani rival Hasan Aliyev in the finals of the Men 77kg category to wear the gold medal on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The Iranian military officer had beaten North Korean, German and Romanian wrestlers to win the category. 

Also, Amin Mirzazaeh of Iran finished third to win bronze at Men 130kg Greco-Roman category. 

100 military athletes from Iran are taking part in several disciplines like cycling, orienteering, wrestling, life-saving, volleyball, archery, parachuting, track, and fields. 

Thousands of military athletes from member states of the International Military Sports Council, or CISM, are participating in the 10-day 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province, in October. 

   
