Turkey to crush Kurdish militants if they don’t leave Syria safe zone, warns Erdogan

On Thursday, Erdogan renewed a threat to resume a military offensive in northeast Syria, saying Ankara would implement its plans for another cross-border operation if YPG militants did not withdraw from border areas, Presstv Reported.

The Turkish president then leveled criticism at some heads of state over meeting and holding talks with high-ranking YPG figures, saying such moves hindered the fight against terrorism.

Erdogan then mocked Europeans’ fears over a possible influx of Syrian refugees, repeating his threats to "open the gates" for them to reach Europe.

“When we say we will open the gates, they are up in arms. Don't be up in arms, the gates will be opened when the time comes,” he said in a televised speech in Ankara, adding, “Let's see you host hundreds of thousands of people, let's see how you would do this work.”

“You have money, you are strong but when 100, 200 people go to Greece by sea, you rush to the phone, saying: 'A hundred people, 200 people arrived on the islands'.

“Look here, there are four million people. You do not say anything about this,” he added scornfully.

Turkey reportedly hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees. Ankara struck a deal with the European Union in 2016 in an effort to stem the flow of asylum seekers, agreeing to take back migrants landing on Greek islands in exchange for incentives, including financial aid.

5 Turkish soldiers wounded in Syria's Ra's al-Ayn

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that five Turkish soldiers had been wounded in the Syrian border town of Ra's al-Ayn in an attack carried out by YPG militants.

The attack was conducted using drones, mortars and light weapons, the ministry said.

On Tuesday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding, stating that Kurdish YPG forces must withdraw from the Turkish-ruled "safe zone" in northeast Syria within 150 hours, after which Ankara and Moscow will run joint patrols around the area.

The announcement was made hours before a US-brokered five-day truce between Turkish and Kurdish-led forces was due to expire.

On October 9, Turkish military forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion of northeast Syria in a declared attempt to push YPG militants away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. The YPG constitutes the backbone of the Kurdish-dominated do-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria says the Turkish offensive has killed 218 civilians, including 18 children, since its outset. The fighting has also wounded more than 650 people.

Twenty civilians have also been killed in attacks by the YPG on Turkish territory, according to Turkish officials.

On October 17, US Vice President Mike Pence said Washington and Ankara had agreed on a five-day ceasefire in Turkey's attacks on Kurdish fighters in the region.

The agreement followed negotiations between Pence and Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara.

Pence said Ankara would halt its offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, for 120 hours in order to allow YPG militants to withdraw 30 kilometers from the Turkey-Syria border.

Once the withdrawal is complete, “Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely,” Pence told reporters.