9 out of 10 US Jews worried about anti-Semitism: Poll

About 88 percent of US Jews believe anti-Semitism is a problem in America today, with 38 percent labeling it a “very serious” problem, according to the survey commissioned by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Presstv Reported.

Nearly a third of Jews surveyed said they have avoided publicly wearing things that might help people identify them as Jews and a quarter said they avoid places, events or situations out of concern for their safety.

Asked about the sources of anti-Semitism, nine in 10 American Jews say the far right represents the biggest threat to Jews in the United States.

The AJC said it was the largest and most comprehensive survey of American Jews ever conducted on the subject of anti-Semitism.

“American Jews could not be clearer about the reality of anti-Semitism in the US," said AJC CEO David Harris. "This hatred is real, comes from multiple sources, and is growing. It needs to be taken seriously and dealt with in a sustained, multi-pronged response."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks anti- Semitic attacks, said in a report in May that anti-Semitic assaults in the US more than doubled in 2018 and overall incidents against American Jews remain near all-time highs.

The statistics come nearly a year after a man opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, killing 11 people. The October 27, 2018, mass shooting was the deadliest known attack on Jews in US history.

And in April of this year, a gunman killed one woman and wounded three others at Congregation Chabad in Poway, California.

The new survey also found that 72 percent say they disapprove of the way President Donald Trump’s administration has handed the threat to Jews.

Experts say Trump is trying to help his 2020 election campaign by prolonging and weaponizing the debate over Israel and anti-Semitism among the Democratic Party, which has historically enjoyed more support among US Jews.

US political analysts say that the Trump administration hopes support for Israel will attract Jewish and Christian Zionist voters.

US evangelical and Zionist Christians are a loyal voter base for Republicans who believe the gathering of Jews in Israel is a prerequisite for the return of Jesus.