Essex lorry victims were trapped before reaching Belgian coast, officials say

The 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex on Wednesday were already trapped when they arrived at the Belgian coast en route to England, local officials said, as police confirmed that the victims were all Chinese nationals.

The Belgian officials said the eight women and 31 men would have been locked in the trailer at temperatures as low as -25°C for at least 10 hours after the trailer arrived at the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday afternoon, the Guardian reported.

As the investigation gathered pace, police secured an additional 24 hours to question a lorry driver arrested at the scene of the discovery, and inquiries broadened to involve the authorities in Ireland, Belgium and China.

The Irish company that owns the trailer said it was cooperating with police and insisted it had no connection to the driver, 25-year-old Mo Robinson.

The chief executive of Zeebrugge Port, Joachim Coens, said the trailer would not have been interfered with after it arrived there at 2:49 p.m. “A refrigerated container in the port zone is completely sealed,” he told Belgian media.

“During the check, the seal is examined, as is the license plate. The driver is checked by cameras.”

The mayor of Bruges, Dirk de Fauw, echoed this message in an interview on VRT, saying trailers were filmed until their arrival on the ferry. “[To] break the seal, bring 39 people onboard and apply a new seal without being noticed, that chance is extremely small.”

UK responsibility

Chinese citizens, meanwhile, expressed shock, anger and outrage over the deaths of Chinese lorry victims, in a case experts suspect is linked to human trafficking.

Chinese officials said on Friday that they were still working to confirm the identities of the bodies. The Chinese embassy in London said it was in close contact with the British police.

“This is a shocking tragedy. We express our deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the embassy told Chinese media on Friday, adding that it expected the UK side would respect the dead and “conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation.”

On Friday, Chinese state media criticized UK authorities for failing to prevent a repeat of a similar grisly scenario, when 58 Chinese citizens were found dead in a container in Dover, suffocated to death, in 2000.

In an editorial headlined, “The UK must bear responsibility,” the often nationalist tabloid Global Times wrote, “Imagine what thorough measures European countries would take if dozens of Europeans died in the same way? Let me ask Britain and the European government why they failed to avoid a similar tragedy after the Dover tragedy? Did they take all the serious remedial action that they could have?”

An outspoken commentator and editor of the Global Times, Hu Xijin wrote on the microblog Weibo on Thursday night, “This isn’t the first time this has happened,” referring to the Dover deaths as well as when at least 21 Chinese migrants picking cockles drowned on the coast of the UK in 2004.

He wrote, “I don’t know if these incidents are connected to the social governance of the UK, but these humanitarian disasters continue to happen in the UK … a simple question: Why do these disasters always happen in the UK and not Europe or America?”

News of the lorry deaths dominated debate on Chinese social media, with more than 800 million views and 40,000 comments. The news occupied three of the top 10 most discussed topics on Weibo, with Internet users expressing confusion and disbelief.

“Heartbreaking. Even as I’m typing now my hands are shaking. Please find out the truth,” one user said, in response to reports that the victims may have frozen to death in the refrigerator unit, in temperatures as low as -25°C (-13°F). “This is horrifying. It deserves serious investigation and serious punishment,” another wrote.

“Why are people still risking their lives when China is constantly improving?” one user said. “I can’t believe there is still such a large-scale of smuggling of Chinese to the UK,” another said. “Life in China is quite good now. Why are people still choosing to be smuggled? Do they think everything is free in other countries?” one netizen responded.

Tian Ma, a research fellow at Utrecht University whose studies focus on Chinese victims of trafficking says a slowing Chinese economy could be pushing more people to make the journey. A prolonged trade war with the US as well as decreased spending within the country, has hit Chinese workers, farmers, and small and medium sized businesses the hardest.

“The fundamental reason is the economic gap. That is the major pull factor. If you look at the average salary in the UK compared to small cities in China, the gap is huge,” said Ma.

“Based on my research some are being trapped in debt bondage or because of a loan shark. They have been pushed to a point where they have to leave China.”

Yet, Chinese emigration is not always linked to poverty. Historically, Chinese migrants in Europe came from provinces such as Fujian and Guangdong, among the richest parts of the country — with illegal migration routes believed to have been established in the 1980s and 2000s by ‘snakeheads’ Chinese organized criminal groups.

In some cases, people have been tricked into or coerced into making the trip. Smugglers often lure clients with offers of work in the destination country. Chinese women have traditionally been among the most affected. They made up the largest proportion of women held in immigration detention in the UK in 2018.

“Their stories of exploitation and abuse are among the most shocking I have ever heard in more than a decade of working with asylum-seeking women,” said Natasha Walter of Women for Refugee Women.

As authorities enforce migration controls more strictly and traditional channels are cut off, many turn to extreme measures. “People turn to brokers or other facilitators when other more regular forms of movement aren’t possible,” said Jade Anderson, head of research at the Justice Center in Hong Kong.

Researchers say irregular Chinese migrants are especially vulnerable to human trafficking. Chinese men, women and children are exploited through forced labor and sex trafficking in at least 60 other countries, working in restaurants, agriculture, shops and factories, according to the 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report by the US State Department. Many end up indebted to their traffickers or abused by employers in the destination country who exploit their illegal status.

Yet, little is known about trafficking and illegal migration from China to Europe. There are few Chinese NGOs and researchers working on the issue.

To some Chinese, the incident has underlined how uneven the country’s economic growth has been, leaving it with one of the highest rates of inequality in the world. Days before the discovery of the 39 dead, Credit Suisse released a study showing that wealthy Chinese now outnumber their counterparts in the US.

“Illegal migration still exists. The gap between the rich and the poor in China is too wide, and good jobs are too hard to find. Tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of people compete for a job as public servant, while the poor Chinese work for 4-5,000 yuan a month to support their parents and their children,” one Weibo user said.

“If they succeed [in migrating] they can earn a couple of thousands of pounds a month which more than tens of thousands of renminbi. So some people will take the risk.”