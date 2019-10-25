Stop volunteering at orphanages, says J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling has urged young people to avoid volunteering at orphanages, claiming they do ‘irreparable harm’ and ‘perpetuate the abuse’ of children and communities.

The Harry Potter author was speaking at London’s One Young World Summit, a global forum for young leaders, where she launched a new campaign spearheaded by her international charity, Lumos, The Independent reported.

The charity’s new campaign — named #HelpingNotHelping — highlights how some orphanages exploit children for money from tourists, and the devastating effects of the system.

She said, “Do not volunteer in orphanages. The reason we don’t have orphanages in the developed world is because they cause often irreparable harm. The system renders children vulnerable to abuse and trafficking, and impacts their life prospects.

“I’m not for a second suggesting that orphanages are always set up with bad intentions, but the effect on children is universally poor.”

She said that “the number one reason” for children ending up in an orphanage “is poverty”.

“Many are disabled... and the only hope their parents had for education and healthcare in that community is to put the child in the so-called orphanage.”

Rowling added that travelers who ‘help out’ at these orphanages help fund the abuse of children via the orphanage system.

“The West has often, with the best intentions, funded these orphanages,” she said.

“Often young people come away thinking they did good, and are appalled when the facts are laid in front of them, that they have been perpetuating abuse. Some orphanages are set up literally to abuse children — to get money from the pockets of voluntourism.”