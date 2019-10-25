Japanese minister quits over gifting melons, crabs to constituents

Japan's new trade minister resigned after being accused of violating election law.

Media reports said Isshu Sugawara gave his Tokyo constituents expensive melons, oranges, roe and royal jelly, BBC wrote.

He is also said to have offered "condolence money" of ¥20,000 ($185; £145) to the family of a supporter.

Japan's election law bans politicians from sending donations to voters in their home constituency.

The allegations first surfaced in the weekly magazine, Shukan Bunshun, which said that Sugawara's secretary had offered about ¥20,000 to the family of a constituent who had passed away.

It is customary in Japan to give money as a condolence to grieving families – what is known as "incense money."

The magazine also printed lists of gifts that had been sent by his office, including cod roe and oranges, as well as the thank you letters he allegedly received from the recipients.

Sugawara told reporters on Friday that he was still confirming whether he broke the election law, but had decided to step down, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

"I don't want my problems to slow down parliament deliberations," Sugawara said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "I bear responsibility in having appointed him. I deeply apologize to the Japanese people."