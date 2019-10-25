Clippers, Leonard rout Warriors

GETTY IMAGES Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (R) goes up for a dunk against the Warriors during an NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, the US, on October 24, 2019.

Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 141-122 victory on Thursday on opening night at Golden State's snazzy new arena.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Leonard shot 9-for-17 and also dished out nine assists in his second game with Clippers after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first title last season in a six-game finals against the Warriors, The Associated Press reported.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and D'Angelo Russell added 20 in his Golden State debut, but the Warriors got beat up the way they used to do it against the entire NBA, even giving up a 46-point third quarter.

Patrick Patterson scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for Los Angeles.

In a rematch of the hard-fought first-round playoff series last season won by the Warriors in six games on their way to a fifth straight finals, the Clippers jumped to a 14-0 lead making five of their first six shots. Golden State started 0-for-6 and missed four three's. Russell's jumper at 8:23 gave Golden State its first points and he scored the Warriors' initial seven before Curry hit a triple at 6:42.

The Warriors got a scare when they briefly lost Draymond Green at the 9:03 mark of the opening quarter after he appeared to injure his right elbow on a screen. Green returned to the court at the start of the second and wound up with 11 points.

Curry, who at 31 is the oldest Warriors player, was 2-of-11 on three's as Golden State went 15-for-42 from deep.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr is embracing the move and new arena — he's still figuring his way around the building — but noted "I'll miss everything about Oracle. It's a great place to play."

Some fans left after the third quarter with the home team trailing 111-87.

Bucks win

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double before fouling out, and the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 16-point deficit to rally past the host Houston Rockets 117-111 on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before picking up his sixth foul with 5:18 remaining. The Bucks led 101-95 at that point, but they did not collapse with the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player watching from the bench. A collective effort carried Milwaukee to victory in the regular-season opener for both teams, as seven Bucks scored in double figures, Reuters reported.

Wesley Matthews had 14 points while Ersan Ilyasova, who gave Milwaukee its first lead at 91-90 on a second-chance basket with 8:34 remaining in the contest, added 13 for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez scored 11 points apiece, and Pat Connaughton added 10.

Russell Westbrook produced 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in his Houston debut while James Harden added 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.