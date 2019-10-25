President condemns US unilateral policies in region

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the US unilateral policies in the international and regional arena, adding that his country continues its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal despite Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, president.ir reported.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018 and unleashed the "toughest ever" sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism in a failed bid to strangle the Iranian oil trade.

Rouhani made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alavi in Baku, where the Iranian president took part in the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In response to the US move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, and has warned it will take the fourth step if its expectations are not met.

The country, at the same, has stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

The president also described Iran-Pakistan relations developing and deepening, stressing that the two countries’ senior officials are determined to further deepen bilateral relations.

The Pakistani president also called his country's prime minister's recent visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia very fruitful.

Expressing hope that there will be good relations between Muslim states, Alavi said Pakistan also believes that the region's problems will only be resolved at the negotiating table.

He added that in line with this policy, Islamabad is using its full potential to create a space for dialogue between countries in the region.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran and Saudi Arabia in mid-October amid his efforts to ease tensions between Riyadh and Tehran which have deteriorated in recent months following attacks on a Saudi’s oil facility and an Iranian oil tanker.

'Resistance' against US

In his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, Rouhani praised the "resistance of the Iranian and Venezuelan nations" against US attempts to target the two countries, calling for an expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Caracas, Press TV reported.

"Iran and Venezuela have and will continue to back each other in all international and political bodies," Rouhani said.

"We are ready to provide Venezuela with our experience in technical areas such as cyber platforms, new technologies and also agriculture in addition to strengthening cooperation in financial and banking sectors," Rouhani said.

Rouhani stressed that Iran has successfully countered Washington's bid to target Tehran through economic sanctions and regional pressure.

"Most of Iran's economic indicators have been positive in recent months," Rouhani said, adding that "the Americans have not been able to achieve success in any of their plans in our region, from Iraq and Syria to Palestine, Afghanistan and Yemen."

Rouhani invited Maduro to visit Tehran during the meeting.

Speaking on his part, Maduro also called for a further expansion of ties in the framework of a joint cooperation committee set up between the two countries.

The Venezuelan president praised Iran's endurance against US pressure, saying that both countries have forced the US "to backtrack on its ambitious schemes and accept defeat."

Addressing US attempts targeting the two nations and other non-aligned countries, Maduro said, "Today all independent countries have formed an extensive front against the extremist and radical measures of the US."

"This is highly valuable," he added.

The remarks by the two presidents come as Iran and Venezuela have endured major economic and political US pressure seeking to weaken the countries.

The US has also sought to pressure and heighten its rhetoric against Iran by deploying additional military forces in the region in the past year.

Washington has also sought to target Venezuela, imposing several rounds of sanctions in a bid to oust President Maduro and have him replaced with the Washington-leaning figure Juan Guaido, who declared himself “interim president” earlier this year.

In a Thursday meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani said the Islamic Republic is ready to boost its relations with the neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea region, noting that the two courtiers’ ties currently stand at a satisfactory level.

Describing the Caspian Sea as “the sea of development, peace and friendship,” Rouhani said, “Iran is always ready to develop maritime cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian basin with regard to exploration [of undersea resources] and [protection of] environment.”

He added that the Iranian government and nation have always stood by the Azeri nation and government at international forums, noting that the two countries together could help promote regional and global peace and security.

The Iranian president further highlighted the importance of enhanced ties between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia and said, “Tehran, Baku and Moscow should further expand their trilateral and joint cooperation.”

Rouhani said the development of ties and joint cooperation between Tehran and Baku would serve both countries as well as the region.

Aliyev, for his part, hailed a 70 percent growth in the volume of trade transactions between Tehran and Baku and said the two nations’ cooperation in the areas of energy, banking, industry, and transportation within the framework of their joint economic commission is well progressing.

The Azeri president added that good progress has been made in construction activities for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which links the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf via Iran to Russia and North Europe.

Aliyev further voiced his country's willingness to enhance cooperation with the Islamic Republic in all areas, calling for Iran's contribution to Azerbaijan's power plant construction, transportation, and oil exploration projects.