Italian envoy visits Ferdowsi’s tomb

Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone visited the tomb of the great Persian poet Ferdowsi in Mashhad and unveiled a bust of the great poet.

Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Khorasan Razavi told IRNA that Ferdowsi’s bust, which was commissioned by the municipality of Mashhad, will be installed in the Italian city of Matera.

Abolfazl Mokarrami added that the bust, made of fiberglass, is 120 centimeters high.

The Italian ambassador to Iran, who arrived in Mashhad on Wednesday, met with the provincial officials including the mayor of the metropolitan city of Mashhad Mohammadreza Kalaei and the chancellor of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Mohammad Kafi.

The Iranian Province of Khorasan is proud of having a number of prominent literary figures namely Khayyam, Attar as well as Ferdowsi, he said on Wednesday, adding this could help broaden its ties with Matera which was selected as the “2019 European Capital of Culture.”

Perrone said his visit to Iran was mainly aimed at gaining knowledge of Iranian cultural and economic potentials.