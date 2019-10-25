RSS
0909 GMT October 25, 2019

News ID: 260735
Published: 0325 GMT October 25, 2019

Iran to hold German Cultural Week in Shiraz

The German Embassy in Tehran is organizing for a cultural week in the south-central city of Shiraz on the 200th anniversary of publishing the ‘West-östlicher Diwan’ (West–Eastern Diwan) by the German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

The ceremony, slated for October 31 to November 4, will include various programs in terms of cinema, theater, art and literature, according to IRNA.

Goethe wrote the ‘West-östlicher Diwan,’ which contains his poems, notes and essays, under the influence of Hafez’s poetry.

He was familiar with Hafez and his works through his friendship with Austrian Orientalist Joseph Freiherr von Hammer-Purgstall (1774-1856) who provided the first ever complete translation of the Divan of Hafez into a Western language.

The ‘West-östlicher Diwan’ was first translated into Persian by Shojaeddin Shafa in 1949. There is another translation of the book by Kourosh Safavi.

 

 

   
