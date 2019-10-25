British Museum bosses bid for tiny Charlotte Brontë manuscript

A British Museum is set to bid again for a tiny but historically priceless Charlotte Brontë manuscript – eight years after the French snatched it from under their nose.

The unpublished work, written in 1830 when she was just 14 and containing a story which is a precursor to a famous passage in her novel ‘Jane Eyre’, was bought for a record £690,850 by La Musee des Lettres et Manuscrits in Paris in 2011.

Since then, however, the French museum has closed amid a financial scandal and is now selling off its items, so the Brontë Parsonage Museum, in the literary family’s home in Haworth, West Yorkshire, is gearing up to bring it home, dailymail.co.uk reported.

On Thursday it announced its intention to bid for it and urged lovers of literature to support a new fundraising appeal so it can do so when it goes under the hammer at Drouot auctioneers in Paris next month.

Kitty Wright, executive director of the Brontë Society said, ‘This extraordinary manuscript slipped through our fingers in 2011 so we are especially determined to make the most of this second opportunity to bring it home to Haworth’.

Actress Dame Judi Dench, President of the Brontë Society who played Rochester’s housekeeper Fairfax in the 2011 film adaptation of ‘Jane Eyre’, said “I hope that everyone will help the Brontë Society to bring it back to Yorkshire where it belongs.”

Back in 2011, the Brontë Parsonage Museum was so keen to acquire the miniature literary treasure that it launched a fundraising appeal before a sale at Sotheby’s in London.

It had secured a £613,140 grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, leaving enough to bid up to a hammer price of £560,000 for the work, which Charlotte Brontë wrote to entertain her sisters Emily and Anne, and brother Branwell.

But they had to stop bidding when their rivals upped their offer by £20,000.

The total sale price – including the buyer’s premium, a commission routinely paid to the auctioneers on top of the hammer price – was £690,850, a new record at auction for a manuscript by any of the Brontë sisters.

The handwritten, 20-page miniature magazine, called Young Men’s Magazine Number 2, is part a series of six tiny booklets, of which five are known to survive.

They document an imaginary world created by the family. The Brontë Parsonage Museum already holds the other four.

The item up for auction in Paris on November 18 measures 35mm x 61mm, and comprises three stories, ‘A letter from Lord Charles Wellesley’, ‘The Midnight Song’ and ‘Journal of a Frenchman [continued]’.

It has a brown paper cover and contains more than 4,000 delicately handwritten words in a meticulously folded and stitched magazine.

One of its stories concerns a murderer driven to madness after being haunted by his victims, and how ‘an immense fire’ burning in his head causes his bed curtains to set alight – a precursor of a famous scene between Bertha and Edward Rochester in ‘Jane Eyre’, which Charlotte would publish 17 years later.

Emily Brontë is best known for ‘Wuthering Heights’, her only novel. Anne Brontë wrote ‘Agnes Grey’ and ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall’.