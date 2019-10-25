Iran’s nine-month crude steel production tops 18m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 19.318 million tons of crude steel during the first nine months of 2019, marking a 6.04-percent increase compared to corresponding figure of 2018, which was 18.218 million tons.

According to recent figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA) on Friday, Iran produced 2.13 million tons of crude steel in September, showing a 3.15-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 2.065 million tons.

China topped the list of crude steel producers in the ninth month of 2019, with an output of 82.773 million tons.

India, Japan, the United States, South Korea, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Italy with 8.961 million tons, 8.045 million tons, 7.072 million tons, 5.691 million tons, 5.575 million tons, 3.352 million tons, 2.733 million tons, 2.403 million tons and 2.208 million tons respectively, were listed in the second to the tenth places, the report said.

The global steel production in September amounted to 151.499 million tons, showing a 0.26-percent drop compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which was 151.898 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017, which was 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.