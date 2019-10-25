PGSR daily production of Euro-5 diesel at 20m liters

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), the largest in the country and the biggest producer of natural-gas condensates in the world, produces 20 million liters per day of Euro-5 diesel.

The Managing Director of PGSR Mohammad Ali Dadvar also said that the plant is now processing 450,000 barrels of gas condensate, Shana reported.

He said each phase of the plant operated at 150,000 bpd of processing capacity, adding that by optimizing processes in the facility, 90,000 bpd was added to the plant’s daily production capacity.

Plans are underway to add another 90,000 bpd to the refinery’s capacity by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020), Dadvar added.

The official said that the naphtha output of refinery is at 50,000 bpd which feed Arak and Tabriz petrochemical plants.

The third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery came online in February, marking self-sufficiency in gasoline with a total production of more than 100 million liters per day.

“Fortunately, we do not need to import gasoline anymore. We have reached self-sufficiency. We can export our produced gasoline but have no export plans,” Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said after the inauguration in Bandar Abbas.

Iran has imported no gasoline since September, 2018, and sees no need to do so, because the country can now export the strategic fuel.

“However, we intentionally do not export gasoline because we want to raise the country’s gasoline stocks,” Zanganeh said.

Despite being a major oil producer for decades, Iran struggled to meet its domestic fuel needs for years because of a lack of refining capacity, which made the country prone to foreign sanctions.