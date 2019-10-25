Iran’s one-month coal concentrate output over 65,000 tons

Iran’s two major coal production companies produced a total of 65,126 tons of coal concentrates during the sixth Iranian month (August 23-September 22), indicating a 13-percent rise compared to last year’s similar month, the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported on its website.

Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company accounted for 56,642 tons of the total output and the Central Alborz Coal Company for the remaining 8,484 tons, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The two companies extracted 66,652 tons of coal during the month under review.

The two companies delivered about 74,114 tons of coal concentrates to their customers during the month under review to register a 36-percent rise year-on-year; Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company had a share of 65,482 tons, while Central Alborz Coal Company accounted for the remaining 8,632 tons.

Iranian coal mines, with about 1.15 billion tons of reserves, have the capacity to produce up to three million tons of coal concentrates annually.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said earlier this month that his country had taken the necessary steps to reap more than $21 billion through exporting mineral products by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020).

He added that by levying a 25-percent duty on export of iron ore and raw materials, the value of mineral products in the current year will top $21 billion.

Although effective steps have been taken in this sector, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is after turning raw materials into more added-value and generating more employment opportunities for job-seekers in the country, he said.

Iran exported 23 million tons of iron ore over the past few years, the volume of which hit below eight million tons in the past Iranian year, showing a significant decline in selling mineral raw materials, Rahmani said.

For this purpose, the ministry has focused on strengthening domestic production, preventing the sale of raw minerals and paying due attention to new technology-based companies.

Rahmani put the value of production volume of minerals and mineral industries in the past year at $20 billion.

He revealed the compilation and notification of a mine and mineral roadmap for the first time in the country, adding, “Activation of small-scale mines has been put atop the agenda in the country.”