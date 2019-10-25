Iran, Azerbaijan resume energy talks

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Azeri counterpart exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations in the field of energy and underlined the need for deepening mutual cooperation.

During the meeting in Baku on Thursday, Ardakanian called for expediting the joint construction of hydroelectricity projects of Aras River, bartering gas with electricity and Azeri investment for the construction of a 500-megawatt power plant in Astara Border Region, reported Fars News Agency.

Ardakanian is accompanying President Rouhani during his visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Azeri capital of Baku.

In December 2018, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov announced that the volume of trade ties between his country and Iran had jumped 40 percent.

“Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always expanded and now they are in their golden era,” Asadov said at a meeting with the Governor General of Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari in Orumiyeh.

“The volume of trade ties between Iran and Azerbaijan has increased 40 percent in 2018 and it can further grow given the existing capabilities and capacities,” he added.

In recent years, Tehran and Baku have developed close ties in different fields such as defense and economy.

Iran and Azerbaijan have also been working on a key North-South transport corridor, which is expected to connect Northern Europe to Southeast Asia through their territories.