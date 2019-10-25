Iran says Pride will be eliminated from its car industry

Iranian authorities said that Pride, a car model that has dominated the country’s market for more than two decades, will be dumped in early summer 2020 as reports emerge of a recession that has affected sales in the wider industry.

IRNA said in a report that production by major Iranian carmakers had decreased by nearly 36 percent in the first six months of the Iranian year, which began in late March.

Introduced in the late 1980s by South Korea’s KIA Motors, and produced in Iran by the second largest automaker Saipa, Pride accounted for more than 21.5 percent of total production, around 349,000 sedans, until late September, according to reports.

However, Iran’s minister of industry said that Pride would phase out in July 2020.

Reza Rahmani said there was a timetable to cease production of three models of the car in January, February and July.

The Police have said that it would have already stopped issuing licenses for Pride, blamed for a bulk of deaths on the roads in Iran, if Saipa had not received new orders for the car.

Some believe that Saipa, owned by the Iranian government and its subsidiary entities, is dropping Pride mainly to replace it with new affordable cars that could boost depressed sales.

They say a sudden surge in the price of the car, sold currently at prices above 450 million rials (nearly $4,000), has caused many customers to opt for second-hands.

The relative recession in Iran’s car industry comes at a time the government struggles to prop up carmakers that have been affected by US sanctions.

Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), the largest carmaker, said over the summer that Iran’s Defense Ministry had helped it master the expertise needed for the production of a car model that had been stalled after French giant Peugeot left the Iranian market last year to comply with US sanctions.