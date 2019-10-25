Rouhani: Our stability tied our neighbors' stability

US using its currency as pressure lever

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said stability and security of our neighbors are tied to our own stability and security, adding that, “We welcome any initiative based on dialogue and mutual respect”.

President Rouhani made the remarks during a speech at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku on Friday.

“We welcome any initiative based on dialogue, negotiation and mutual respect. And we have been pioneer. Last month, I unveiled in the General Assembly of the United Nations the HOPE initiative, which stands for the Hormuz Peace Endeavour [HOPE]” Rouhani said.

HOPE initiative

“The HOPE coalition aims to enhance peace, stability, progress, mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations among all the countries located in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as well as avoidance of intervention and intimidation,” he said.

He added, “This plan includes various avenues for cooperation in guaranteeing energy transfer security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond with the participation of all the countries of the region. We believe that stability and security of our neighbors are tied to our own stability and security. And regional security and development are attainable only through cooperation and collective participation of neighbors”.

The Iranian president also pointed to ongoing conflicts in the regional countries such as Palestine, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, saying that the only way out of these crises passes through respect to the rights of nations to self-determination, commitment to non-interference in internal affairs of the others, strengthened regional cooperation for guaranteeing peace, stability and counter-terrorism and establishment of proper grounds for engagement and dialogue.

“Such a framework is the best solution to end regional conflicts and we have been vanguard. On Syria, the participation of Iran, Russia and Turkey in the Astana format has brought peace and stability in major parts of that country while helping millions of refugees to return their homes”, he said.

US using its currency as pressure lever

During his speech, Rouhani referred to the US domination over the international monetary system, saying that it has encouraged Washington in the past several decades and particularly in recent years to misuse its currency to put political pressure on independent states and enforce various sanctions against other countries.

He said that such measures are in direct conflict with the legitimate freedom and rights of independent nations, stressing that the NAM can take important steps to neutralize the impact of such moves.

President Rouhani said that the US is employing oppressive economic tools in order to impose its illegitimate political goals on independent nations out of desperation in such outrageous and arrogant ways considered to be economic terrorism.

“Under such turbulent conditions, the Non-Aligned Movement, as a set of countries representing more than two thirds of the UN member states, can be the pioneer on behalf of its members and the human society in finding solutions for the current global problems and within the framework of law abiding, fulfilment of international commitments, moderation and prevention of violence and extremism” President Rouhani noted.