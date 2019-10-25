RSS
0910 GMT October 25, 2019

Published: 0410 GMT October 25, 2019

US eases regulations blocking food, medicine sales to Iran

US eases regulations blocking food, medicine sales to Iran

The US is taking steps to ease sales of food and medicine to Iran amid illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the Trump administration.

The Treasury Department said of Friday it has created a way to ensure humanitarian aid can continue despite the administration’s effort to isolate Iran, AP reported.

The move announced Friday addresses concerns by aid groups and others that sanctions prevented shipments of food and medicine that were traditionally allowed to countries under sanctions.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a nuclear agreement with Iran and reinstated sanctions last year.

 

   
