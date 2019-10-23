China hits out at US over ‘standing with’ Hong Kong protesters

Chinese Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Friday that Washington should "cease expressing irresponsible opinions”, Presstv Reported.

Hua also denounced Washington for losing "all trace of morality and trustworthiness" and urged the US administration to "cease actions that harm the relations and mutual trust between the two countries.”

In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence said on Thursday that the US stood with protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong.

"We stand with you.” Pence said. “We are inspired by you. We urge you to stay on the path of non-violent protest.”

The city has been rocked by a spate of turbulent street protests since June, when people outraged by a proposed extradition bill descended on the districts across the city. The bill was later withdrawn, but the protests continued and took on an increasingly violent form.

Hong Kong has been governed under a “one-country, two-system” model since the city — a former British colony — was returned to China in 1997.

The Chinese government says the United States and Britain have been fanning the flames of unrest in Hong Kong by supporting the protesters.

Court endorses plan to stop 'harassment' of police

On Friday, Hong Kong's High Court Friday banned people from disclosing personal information about the police and their families, widely targeted by violent protesters.

Rioters have attacked police with petrol bombs, rocks and lasers shone in their eyes. One officer this month was slashed in the neck with a knife.

The police and justice secretary applied for a ban on disclosing names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers and other details, including children's school addresses to halt their harassment by protesters.

The court agreed to an injunction which media said would last until Nov. 8.

Police said in August more than 1,600 officers and their family members had been victimized by doxxing.

"They also suffered all sorts of harassment, including nuisance calls, verbal intimidation and even death threats," Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said at the time. "Some people misused our officers’ personal data to apply for loans."

Hong Kong is now in its fifth month of protests, which have plunged it into its biggest political crisis in decades and taken a heavy toll on the economy.