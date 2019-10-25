EU reins in after UK PM gives ultimatum on Brexit

Boris Johnson is scheduled to pitch his motion for a general election on Monday, but Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, stated on Friday that he would not accept the move unless the premiere ruled out a no-deal Brexit, Presstv Reported.

“He has got to understand that the protection of jobs and the protection of the Good Friday agreement and peace process in northern Ireland are very, very important. His proposals don’t do any of that,” the leader of the opposition said.

On Thursday night, Mr. Johnson threatened to pull his Brexit deal with the EU if Corbyn rejected his offer for a pre-Christmas election.

Meanwhile, the EU’s plan to offer an extension until 31 January has been delayed until developments in Westminster become clearer, a source said. An announcement is now expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Resistance to an exact timeframe on the extension came on the part of the French government, though the other 26 member states were ready to grant a three-month extension.

France’s EU Minister, Amélie de Montchalin, said, “Simply giving more time alone leads to getting stuck in a rut. If there’s a clear scenario that will change things, for example a ratification or elections – not just suggested but organized – then we can take decisions.”

The Prime Minister “paused” his Brexit bill earlier this week after MPs refused to fast-track it.

Earlier, Boris Johnson sent three letters to the EU: one (not signed by him) asking to delay Brexit past 31 October; the second making clear the first is from Parliament and not the Government; and the third urging Brussels not to grant the extension.

Mr. Johnson’s call for a pre-Christmas election may backfire regarding the weary public. The time used to prepare for an election could have been better spent on making a Brexit deal.