1114 GMT October 26, 2019

News ID: 260768
Published: 0536 GMT October 26, 2019

Funerals held for Iraqi protesters killed in clashes

Funerals for protesters killed after a day of violent protests on Friday were held by grieving relatives in Baghdad and Najaf.

Across the country, at least 40 protesters died, as demonstrators vented their frustration at political elites who they say have failed to improve their lives after years of conflict and economic hardship, Presstv Reported.

More than 2,000 people were injured nationwide in those protests, according to medical sources and the Iraqi High Commission on Human Rights (IHCHR).

The latest bloodshed was the second major bout of violence this month. A series of clashes two weeks ago between protesters and security forces left 157 people dead and over 6,000 wounded.

Hundreds of protesters gathered again on Saturday in central Baghdad in what is due to be another day of mass demonstrations. Parliament was set to meet on Saturday in an emergency session to discuss protesters' demands.

 
   
