Hillary Clinton is narcissistic and infatuated with herself: Analyst

Last week, Clinton suggested that Russia might promote Gabbard as a third-party candidate to sow chaos in the 2020 US presidential election, Presstv Reported.

Gabbard has denied considering a third-party bid, and multiple Democratic presidential contenders defended her from Clinton’s claims.

“This certifies what many of us have discerned for some time; that Hillary Clinton is in fact clinically insane,” said James Henry Fetzer, a retired professor of philosophy at the University of Minnesota.

“She is setting up the Democrats for a complete disaster” in next year’s US presidential election, Fetzer told Press TV on Friday.

“She is so narcissistic and infatuated with herself that she’s even plotting to run again in 2020,” Fetzer added.

Clinton’s comments about Gabbard's presidential campaign has kicked off a political firestorm.

Clinton had been speaking on Democratic strategist David Plouffe's podcast in a wide-ranging interview on October 17 about President Donald Trump, impeachment, and the state of the 2020 Democratic primary.

Clinton never names Gabbard, but there are only five women running for the White House and none of the other female candidates have been accused of being boosted by Russia.

Gabbard responded a day later on Twitter to Clinton's comments.

"Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain," she tweeted.

"From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation," she added. "We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose."

"It's now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don't cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly."

Gabbard served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005. She has been the US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district since 2013.

Gabbard has held an anti-interventionist foreign policy position over her four terms in the lower chamber of Congress.

During the first Democratic presidential primary debate in June, Gabbard warned that Trump and his hawkish advisers were leading the United States towards a "disastrous" war with Iran.