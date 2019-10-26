Security forces arrest assailant shooting at protesters, police in Baghdad: Video

The incident occurred in the capital in the afternoon on Friday, when a masked unidentified assailant approached the Tahrir Square on his motorbike, drew a pistol from under the bike’s seat, stood behind a low wall and began shooting, Presstv Reported.

According to an eyewitness account, the man was firing at people and police officers.

An armature video of the whole development, widely circulated on social media, showed that the gunman, who was standing by a suspected comrade, also pulled his cell phone from his pocket and began filming himself and speaking through the mobile.

The Arabic al-Alam News Network reported that the assailant was arrested with the help of demonstrators.

On Friday, a fresh wave of protests swept across Iraq’s capital and other localities south of the country following a period of calm in the country. The protesters want the government to make meaningful economic reforms and tackle corruption in state institutions. Similar anti-government protests left more than 150 people dead earlier in October.