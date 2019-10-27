RSS
0927 GMT October 27, 2019

News ID: 260776
Published: 0818 GMT October 27, 2019

Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in a second day of anti-government protests.

The unrest followed violence on Friday in which at least 52 people were killed around the country as protesters vented frustration at political elites they say have failed to improve their lives after years of conflict and economic hardship, Presstv Reported.

In Baghdad, security forces lobbed tear gas to try to disperse demonstrators in Tahrir Square. Four were killed after being struck directly in the head by tear gas canisters, police and hospital sources said. Two people were in critical condition from similar injuries.

Four protesters were killed and 17 people were wounded amid chaos in the southern city of Nasiriya, where demonstrators came out in their thousands despite the heavy presence of security forces.

The deaths occurred when a group of protesters broke off from thousands gathered in central Nasiriya to storm the house of a local security official, police said. Guards opened fire after the protesters torched the building, police said.

Earlier in October, 157 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded in other clashes between protesters and security forces.

 
   
KeyWords
Iraq
protests
police
 
