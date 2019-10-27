Premier League: Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa

After a tame opening period, Manchester City broke the deadlock when Raheem Sterling slotted the ball home under the goalkeeper in the 46th minute, Presstv Reported.

Kevin De Bruyne then doubled the lead for the hosts in the 65th minute after swinging in a cross that found its way into the net.

And Ilkay Gundogan put the result beyond doubt in the 70th minute with a clinical finish after Villa failed to clear a corner.

City now have 22 points from 10 games, 3 less than Liverpool who host Tottenham on Sunday.