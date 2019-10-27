RSS
0555 GMT October 27, 2019

News ID: 260786
Published: 0126 GMT October 27, 2019

Britons march against police brutality

Britons march against police brutality

The annual United Friends and Family Campaign march in London aims to highlight the hundreds of deaths in police custody which have occurred over many decades.

While the problem is systemic, often maintained by institutional racism many of the families demanding justice for many years maintain that the police are never held to account for deaths in custody and most certainly do not face any semblance of justice, trial or jail, Presstv Reported.

Other activists supporting the UFFC campaign argue that given the current political climate in the United Kingdom things could get worse with the current system of injustice.

At the culmination of the protest outside Downing Street protesters handed a petition to number 10, as have done for 2 decades, demanding that government take decisive action.

Each year many families march to demand justice for their loved ones killed while in Police custody.

They rally against a system in which police are not held to accountable for the hundreds of deaths which have taken place over many decades in the United Kingdom.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Britons
police
brutality
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
