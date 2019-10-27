Chile’s Pinera asks all ministers to resign in cabinet reshuffle after angry protests

“I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure my cabinet," Pinera announced on Saturday, saying he would announce the specifics of the major reshuffle later, Presstv Reported.

Reuters said it had obtained a document which suggested Pinera was considering replacing the heads of at least nine ministries, including the ministries of interior, defense, economy, transportation and environment.

The protests first broke out more than a week ago when the government announced a hike in transportation costs. Pinera later canceled the fare increases, but the move failed to soothe the protesters, who are seeking reforms to the country’s social and economic model.

At least 17 people have so far been killed and hundreds injured during the protests, which have caused over $1.4 billion of losses to Chilean businesses. Police have also made more than 7,000 arrests over the past days.

The president announced the cabinet shake-up plan after about one million Chileans flooded the streets of the capital, the largest rally since the outbreak of the unrest.

Reacting to the demonstration, Pinera wrote on Twitter that “the massive, happy and peaceful march today, where Chileans demanded a more just and supportive Chile, opens great paths for the future and hope.”

“We have all heard the message. We have all changed. With unity and help from God, we will travel the road towards a Chile that is better for all,” Pinera said.

The president also announced that a curfew imposed in cities across Chile a week ago had been lifted as the situation in the country had changed.

​Earlier in the week, Pinera expressed sorrow for his government’s failure to anticipate and prevent social unrest.

He announced a raft of measures designed to meet the protesters' demands, such as higher wages and increased pensions.