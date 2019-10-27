Arelene Foster is reportedly opposed to a December general election

Addressing the conference in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in south Belfast, DUP leader, Arlene Foster, called on Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to “renegotiate” the latest Brexit deal.

In a rare light-hearted comment, Foster said that the DUP had twice sent the PM to the “naughty step in Parliament” in the last week, Presstv Reported.

This was a reference to the DUP voting against Brexit-related motions on two occasions recently.

Foster justified her party’s opposition to the new Brexit deal, and specifically the substitute for the controversial Irish border backstop, on the grounds that it “creates a border in the Irish Sea”.

Furthermore, in a thinly-veiled threat to completely break her party’s parliamentary alliance with the Tories, Foster claimed that if the government did not change its strategy then the DUP’s 10 Westminster MPs will “oppose them and we will use our votes to defeat them”.

Surprisingly, in view of the party’s out-sized role in Westminster, the DUP conference this year has not attracted considerable media attention.

The Irish Times reports that the party’s conference this year hosts a “smaller” but “confident” crowd.

After talking to party members and activists on the fringe of the conference, the Irish Times reports that the least desirable “Christmas present” Johnson could deliver to the DUP would be a “general election on December 12th”.