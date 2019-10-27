Conservatives reject Lib-Dem-SNP bid for earlier election

In the latest development, Conservative Party chairman, James Cleverly, has dismissed as a “gimmick” a plan by the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) to trigger a December 9 general election, Presstv Reported.

Cleverly said the government will instead press ahead with plans to hold a general election on December 12, as it had “put forward its plan first”.

Earlier today it was reported that the Lib Dems and the SNP had joined forces in a bid to trigger a December 9 poll.

To that end, the two parties have reportedly asked EU Council President, Donald Tusk, to grant a three-month Brexit delay.

The Lib Dems and the SNP claim that Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s later election date (December 12) is a bid to “ram through” his Brexit Bill.

In a bid to garner parliamentary support for his proposed election date, Johnson says that he will use the remaining time before Parliament is dissolved on November 6 to try to pass the necessary legislation for his Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party continues to reject an early election unless and until a no-deal Brexit is definitively and irrevocably ruled out.