Pelosi 'winning' impeachment probe, will succeed in impeaching Trump: Bannon

Bannon, who previously served as a top strategist and senior counselor for Trump, said during a radio interview broadcast on Sunday that Pelosi would "impeach the president of the United States on two counts: one, abuse of power; the other, obstruction of justice", Presstv Reported.

The former chief strategist classified Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry as the "most sophisticated political warfare," and "the most sophisticated political disinformation campaign."

"They’re winning right now," Bannon said of the House Democrats, adding that he is committed to providing the American public with "the facts and the details of the witnesses, the testimony, the legal arguments.”

The 65-year-old political figure, however, argued that he would defend Trump until he was "acquitted."

Bannon was fired by Trump in August 2017, after he fell out with the president’s more mainstream advisers over his efforts to bend the Republican Party to his own economic nationalist agenda.

Bannon, despite departure from the White House, has continued to be a supporter of the president and Trump has also reportedly stayed in contact with him.

Committees making 'rapid progress' in impeachment probe

In a related development, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump, said on Saturday that Democrats were "making rapid progress" in their probe into the president's dealings with Ukraine.

“We’re trying to work expeditiously, but we’re also trying to be methodical in our work," the California Democrat told reporters in the Capitol. "I think we’re making rapid progress — and that’s our goal.”

Trump is struggling with an impeachment inquiry focused on his request in a July telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump in the 2020 election.

The US president is alleged to have withheld $400 million in military aid in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

The content of the phone call was leaked by an unidentified whistle-blower who is said to be a member of a US intelligence agency.

The Judiciary and Intelligence committees in the US House of Representatives, which are headed by Democrats, are leading the impeachment inquiry.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has tried to block administration officials from cooperating with the investigation.

Denouncing the probe as “lynching”, he has called on Republicans “to get tougher and fight" the impeachment.

A recent opinion poll showed that half of Americans believe Trump should be impeached.