US can't gloss over its role in proliferating Takfiri terror by killing Daesh leader al-Baghdadi: Iran

Ali Rabiei wrote in an opinion piece on Sunday that Baghdadi's death, while symbolic, doesn't mean the fight against Daesh is completed, just as killing former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden didn't bring terrorism to an end, Presstv Reported.

"Baghdadi's death is the end of the symbol for injective-destructive terrorism: injecting a lethal ideology into the hearts of human societies and destroying the image of Islam in the eyes of the public," he said.

"However, just as bin Laden' death didn't root out terror, Baghdadi's death won't be the end of Daeshism either," he added.

The main reason for this, Raebiei argued, was the fact that Washington was not going to stop undertaking policies that nurture the same kind of extremist ideologies that Baghdadi represented.

"Deaths of bin Laden and Baghdadi only ended a chapter in the fight against the Daeshi brand of terrorism; it is the death of a symbol that is still thriving and evident," he said. "It is thriving through American policies and regional petrodollars."

It is the "terror-nurturing swamps that need to be drained," Rabiei added.

The Iranian official said the United States was doing its utmost to depict "invasion and cruel sanctions" as part of its struggle against terrorism, while in fact terrorism in the Middle East and northern Africa is caused by "military-intelligence policies, plundering oil and supporting tyranny."

He said the alleged killing of Baghdadi as part of a planned operation doesn't take away from the "courageous efforts of the Syrian nation and its Iranian and Russian allies in liberating territories that Daesh had seized with direct and indirect backing by the US."

The spokesman also said by killing Baghdadi, the US can't hope to gloss over its role in creating bin Ladens and Baghdadis either.

"We should not forget that in the eyes of the nations of the region, slaying one of the world's most dangerous terrorists won't wash off the hands of his supporters the blood of tens of thousands of people who lost their lives to Daesh or lost the right to a prosperous life because of its long-time effects," he added.

Rabiei said the fight against Daesh and its brand of terror will go on even after Syria retakes its territories from the outfit and will only end when American troops and all other foreign forces "illegally" present in the country leave.

The spokesman further said Iran, as a country that has always been on the frontline of fighting terrorism, will ensure that the people of Syria are able to determine their fate free of foreign interventionism.