1130 GMT October 28, 2019

News ID: 260802
Published: 0934 GMT October 28, 2019

EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31

AP

EU member states on Monday agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to three months until January 31, with possible off-ramps beforehand.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted.
A formal decision on the three-month delay of Britain's exit from the EU will hopefully be made on Tuesday or Wednesday, a senior EU official said after envoys of the 27 other member states agreed to grant a flexible extension.
Wednesday is the day before, Oct. 31, the current deadline for Britain divorce from the European Union.
The EU27 will wait for Britain's reply to its offer of a delay before launching a "written procedure", whereby governments will have 24 hours to accept or reject the agreement reached by their envoys to Brussels on Monday.
"The formal flextension decision is made upon the positive conclusion of the written procedure. We hope this to be concluded by Tuesday or Wednesday," the official said.
 

 

   
