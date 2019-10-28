French Muslims protest more 'Islamo-diversions'

France’s mainstream political and media classes have resorted to bringing back anti-Muslim controversies just as the nation is on the brink of a historic month, Presstv Reported.

The Yellow Vest anti-government movement will have huge demonstrations to celebrate their one year of continuous protests, President Emmanuel Macron is forcing through a radical rollback to the pension system and a multi-sector general strike is announced for early December.

Despite these serious issues with touch the heart of France’s political system and society, the media have become obsessed with the subject of hijab wearing mothers providing a free service to their community by chaperoning students on school outings.

As expected the new daily presence of far-right ideologue Eric Zemmour on France’s no.2 news channel has produced a steady stream of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant vitriol.

These protesters say that the demonization of Muslim citizens, the tenets of Islam and the culture of over a billion people is not just inaccurate and immoral, but an obvious distraction from French society’s true problems in what some are now calling a tactic of “Islamo-diversion”.