1129 GMT October 28, 2019

News ID: 260806
Published: 1007 GMT October 28, 2019

French Muslims protest more 'Islamo-diversions'

French Muslims protest more 'Islamo-diversions'

Muslims and their supporters protested around the country in a show of unity and resistance to the latest wave of Islamophobia in France.

France’s mainstream political and media classes have resorted to bringing back anti-Muslim controversies just as the nation is on the brink of a historic month, Presstv Reported.

The Yellow Vest anti-government movement will have huge demonstrations to celebrate their one year of continuous protests, President Emmanuel Macron is forcing through a radical rollback to the pension system and a multi-sector general strike is announced for early December.

Despite these serious issues with touch the heart of France’s political system and society, the media have become obsessed with the subject of hijab wearing mothers providing a free service to their community by chaperoning students on school outings.

As expected the new daily presence of far-right ideologue Eric Zemmour on France’s no.2 news channel has produced a steady stream of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant vitriol.

These protesters say that the demonization of Muslim citizens, the tenets of Islam and the culture of over a billion people is not just inaccurate and immoral, but an obvious distraction from French society’s true problems in what some are now calling a tactic of “Islamo-diversion”.

 

 

   
KeyWords
French Muslims
protest
Islamo-diversions
 
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
