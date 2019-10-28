RSS
1129 GMT October 28, 2019

News ID: 260807
Published: 1051 GMT October 28, 2019

Federer wins 10th Swiss Indoors title

Federer wins 10th Swiss Indoors title

Roger Federer has clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors Championship title with a straight sets victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur.

The Swiss maestro who was playing in his hometown didn’t really have a tough task against the young Australian and easily won the opener 6-2, Presstv Reported.

The 20-time grand slam winner who was in great form carried the momentum in the 2nd set and finished it again at 6-2 to end the match in just over an hour.

The 38-year-old won his 4th title of the season and the 103rd singles title.

 
   
KeyWords
Federer
Swiss
Indoors
 
