RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0816 GMT October 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260813
Published: 0145 GMT October 28, 2019

Trump draws boos from World Series crowd

Trump draws boos from World Series crowd

US President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of 'Lock him up!' when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday (October 27), even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration.

Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, Presstv Reported.

The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and several lawmakers, appeared live on the screen as part of a video package thanking US troops for their service.

The hometown crowd cheered fans and soldiers displayed earlier on the screen, but there were boos and isolated 'Lock him up' chants when Trump appeared.

 
   
KeyWords
Trump
US
President
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0426 sec