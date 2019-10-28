Trump draws boos from World Series crowd

US President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of 'Lock him up!' when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday (October 27), even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration.

Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, Presstv Reported.

The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and several lawmakers, appeared live on the screen as part of a video package thanking US troops for their service.

The hometown crowd cheered fans and soldiers displayed earlier on the screen, but there were boos and isolated 'Lock him up' chants when Trump appeared.