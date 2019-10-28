Macron pledges to push pension reforms despite protests

“I want this reform to go to the end, I think it is necessary for the country so I will defend it,” Macron told RTL radio station in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Monday, Presstv Reported.

He said he would stick to the plan with “no complacency or weakness,” even if it is “unbearable” for some French people.

“Perhaps it will make me unpopular, and perhaps people will say ‘it is unbearable, all of this for that,’” Macron added.

This is while major French unions have called for a nationwide strike against the reforms on December 5, which expected to paralyze public transport across the country.

Other public services are also expected to be affected by the industrial action.

Last week, staged walkouts caused major disruptions to France’s national train operator SNCF, while September 13 saw a strike by workers on the Paris metro that virtually brought the entire network to a halt.

It has been almost a full year since the Yellow Vest movement started across France in response to Macron’s economic plans.

Macron plans to implement a universal pension system that would do away with the more advantageous plans enjoyed by workers in a range of sectors, including state transport and utility companies.

Macron had pledged not to touch the legal retirement age of 62 for most workers.

The reforms unveiled in July, which would harmonize the 42 different pension schemes currently in place, would still allow people to retire at 62, but on a reduced pension. A full pension would only be available from 64.

Unpopular Macron

A new poll showed that the majority of people in France disapprove of most of Macron’s policy changes.

The poll, which covered a wide array of policies, showed that in only one area does Macron have the consent of the democratic majority: 56% approve of his dealings with the European Union.

In every other domain — keeping his campaign promises, economics, inflation, education, justice, the environment, the elderly — his disapproval rates can reach nearly 80%.

During the 2017 presidential race, Macron was elected president of France with 66.1% of the vote in the second round, defeating Marine Le Pen.