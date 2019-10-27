RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0815 GMT October 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260817
Published: 0204 GMT October 28, 2019

Photo of Trump watching Baghdadi raid was staged: Former White House photographer

Photo of Trump watching Baghdadi raid was staged: Former White House photographer

A former White House photographer puts into question the shooting time of a photo in which US President Donald Trump and his advisers are said to be monitoring the operation of killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pete Souza, the chief official White House photographer for former presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, tweeted that the photo released by the White House of Trump in the Situation Room alongside US military top brass monitoring the raid did not match up with the reported time of the raid, Presstv Reported.

Souza, an outspoken critic of Trump, said the timestamp showed it was taken at 17.05 on Saturday – more than 90 minutes after the 3.30 p.m. raid reportedly happened.

There were also tabloids claiming that the US president was golfing at the time of the operation and that he returned to the White House at 3.33 p.m.

Some others suggested that the photo was released to be compared with the photograph of Obama intently watching the killing of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Souza also said it was possible that the operation continued through the time the photo was taken. 

"It's entirely possible that the raid was still going on at 5:05 p.m. Before drawing definite conclusions about the photo, reporters need to nail down the actual timeline of the raid."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said he watched the operation alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and a few others.

He marveled at the quality of the video feed, telling reporters it was "like a movie."

On Saturday, Newsweek reported that the United States military had conducted a special operations raid against the ringleader.

According to a senior Pentagon official familiar with the operation and Army official briefed on the matter, a "high value ISIS (Daesh) target" - believed to be Baghdadi - was targeted during a top-secret operation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province earlier on Saturday.

The Joint Special Operations Command carried out the raid after receiving actionable intelligence, according to sources familiar with the operation.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Trump
former White House
Daesh leader
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0577 sec