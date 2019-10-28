Iran FM to attend MSC Cyber Security Summit 2019 in Qatar

Zarif is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday at some panel discussions of the conference, a number of which will be held in Q&A format, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, Presstv Reported.

He added that the top Iranian diplomat would also announce the country's stance on the latest developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

The meeting will be hosted in partnership with the Munich Security Conference and Qatar's National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC), established in 2013.

It will include a full-day program of panel discussions that review the fundamental norms of foreign policy and the growing significance of cyber security in the Middle East.